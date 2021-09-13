Marvel and DC bar comic book artists from selling superhero NFTs By Cointelegraph

Home Business Marvel and DC bar comic book artists from selling superhero NFTs By...

Matilda Colman
Marvel and DC seem to be breaking away from the established tradition of allowing creators and artists to sell original prints of published works due to their reported plans for entry into the nonfungible token (NFT) space.

According to Bloomberg, the two comic book staples have barred artists from selling NFTs of the characters they create for the company.