Marvel Actors Best Behind The Scenes Moments

“Sebastian Stan! Man, you’re lookin’ good.”
2.
When Anthony Mackie explained why he would be Cinderella if he was a Disney Princess and Chris Evans laughed so hard he almost fell out of his chair.
3.
When Elizabeth Olsen screamed after Robert Downey Jr. ate Chris Evans’ donut, and the three of them couldn’t keep a straight face.
4.
When Sebastian Stan was playing musical beers with Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Jimmy Fallon, and he accidentally drank the beer too early, spit it back in the cup, and then Jimmy had to drink it.
5.
When Tom Holland answered a question about who Zendaya’s role model is and she absolutely lost it.
6.
When Anthony Mackie found Sebastian Stan on the red carpet for Captain America: Civil War and just hyped up how good he looked.
7.
When Elizabeth Olsen just knew Paul Bettany’s catchphrase and played along every single time he mentioned it in interviews.
8.
When Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were trading playful insults and Chris accidentally called Scarlett dumb.
9.
When Anthony Mackie said he’d never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Tom Holland had the perfect comeback.
10.
When Jon Favreau had to remind Gwyneth Paltrow she was actually in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
11.
When the Avengers: Endgame cast could identify — very quickly — whose butt they were being shown a photo of.
12.
When Mark Ruffalo accidentally spoiled that everyone dies in Avengers: Infinity War and Don Cheadle was just disappointed that he had to sit there and watch it happen.
13.
When Benedict Cumberbatch joked that Elizabeth Olsen should read the script before showing up to set, and she had the perfect reaction.
14.
When Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie said Bucky’s arm would never make it through security.
15.
When Lizzie Olsen was goofing around behind the scenes of a photo shoot and made Paul Bettany laugh.
16.
When Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were hilariously stunned when they found out what Robert Downey Jr.’s bicep looks like.
17.
When Scarlett Johansson screamed and hid behind Brie Larson after a balloon popped while they were playing a game.
18.
When Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon got so excited when they met the person who narrates the Watch Mojo videos.
19.
When Danai Gurira was freaking out while blindly touching weird stuff and Chadwick Boseman thought it was the funniest thing ever.
20.
When Elizabeth Olsen had no idea that Chris Evans was hiding in the bathroom waiting to scare her.
21.
When Chris Hemsworth gave this reason for why he’d want to play Captain America and Chris Evans dished it right back.
22.
When Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo said — in unison — that they had the same birthday every single time they did an interview together.
23.
When Brie Larson walked right into Tessa Thompson’s joke about lesbians and Tessa could not keep it together after that.
24.
When Florence Pugh was hilariously offended after David Harbour and Scarlett Johansson both said she was most likely to start laughing while filming a scene.
25.
When Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner were asked who they would want to switch roles with in the MCU, and they literally just switched chairs.
26.
When Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo were shown fan art of Tony and Bruce — aka the Science Bros — and then they re-created one of them IRL.
27.
When the Eternals cast did a staring contest against Angelina Jolie and she, of course, beat them all.
28.
When Lizzie Olsen couldn’t remember Rocket’s name and Paul Bettany had the absolute best reaction.
29.
When Benedict Cumberbatch couldn’t say the word “bedazzled,” and then Tom Holland couldn’t because of him.
30.
When the Avengers: Infinity War cast sang “The Marvel Bunch,” and that’s it. It’s as good as it sounds.
31.
And finally, when the Ant-Man and the Wasp cast tried to name Thor’s hammer and Paul Rudd gave the best answer ever.
