Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital acquires tech services group Zemoga By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has struck a deal to buy Zemoga, a technology services company that provides a new route for the rapidly growing digital advertising group to win work from multinational clients.

Sorrell, the founder of WPP (LON:), has turned S4 into a $6 billion company in the three years since it launched, by combining data with digital content to win contracts with the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), Burberry and Netflix (NASDAQ:).

He said on Friday that the acquisition of Zemoga marked the first significant step towards building a third practice area around technology services. A digital transformation group, Zemoga provides product design, engineering and delivery services to clients including Bridgestone, Sony (NYSE:), Roku (NASDAQ:) and Morningstar.

