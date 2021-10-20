Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands Announce the Launch of NFT Boutique FRESH Mint By DailyCoin

Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands Announce the Launch of NFT Boutique FRESH Mint



Entrepreneur and cultural icon Martha Stewart has made her first foray into the new world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the launch of her digital boutique, FRESH Mint. Collections will be launched in partnership with leading NFT provider Tokns Commerce, Inc.

Martha Stewart will curate an eclectic collection of NFTs, collaborating with world-class designers, photographers, and artists as well as up-and-coming creators in the NFT community. The FRESH Mint boutique launches on October 19th and will be integrated with www.martha.com.

FRESH Mint NFTs will adapt physical artefacts from Martha’s most iconic creations and create new digital art that celebrates the changing seasons, holidays and other special occasions (PRNewsfoto/Tokns)

An NFT assigns an immutable unit of data to digital items like photos, videos or audio and mints that to the blockchain to authenticate ownership. FRESH Mint NFTs will adapt physical artifacts from Martha’s most iconic creations and create new digital art that celebrates the changing seasons, holidays and other special occasions.

The first assortment, called “Carved Collection” and timed for Halloween, features breathtaking pumpkin carving art by Marc Evan and Chris Soria, founders of NYC-based Maniac Pumpkin Carvers, incorporating Martha’s iconic Halloween costumes into pumpkins, handpicked from various farms in New York. Owners of popular NFT profile art like Bored Apes and Crypto Punks will also bid on the opportunity to turn their prized NFTs into Carved Collection pumpkins just in time for Halloween.

“I’ve been so fortunate to collaborate with talented artists, creators and entrepreneurs throughout my life. I see NFTs as a new canvas for creativity and Blockchain as a vehicle to protect artists’ IP and support their incredible work,”

said Martha Stewart.

“By collaborating with Tokns, we reached an approach that feels authentic and aligned with my vision.”

Tokns Commerce provides end-to-end NFT solutions for leading organizations and iconic individuals from the worlds of music, sports, and entertainment. Tokns burst onto the NFT scene earlier this year by partnering with the Team GB to launch the first-ever official NFT collection for an Olympic team ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games. The NFTs were created by Tokns Commerce, leveraging the bespoke art of Team GB artist-in-residence Ben Mosley.

Tokns co-founder Jamie Tedford said, “We are beyond excited to help bring Martha’s NFT vision to life. Over decades, her innovation has created a trove of historical artifacts and intellectual property. It is our job to unlock this value, giving fans a new way to celebrate her legacy.

“While the NFT economy has grown rapidly, it is still driven by a relatively small group of early crypto adopters,”

said Neil Fiske, CEO of Marquee Brands.

“By enabling both crypto and fiat currency transactions, FRESH Mint will welcome crypto natives while introducing the world of NFT ownership to a new audience of first-time collectors.”

Tokns recognizes the need for sustainable business practices and is committed to offsetting its carbon emissions. Tokns works with partners including sustainability platform Aerial to ensure its carbon emissions are compensated for.

The NFT market is surging in popularity, with values reaching new highs. An NFT was sold at Christie’s auction house in London earlier this year for $69 million.

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

