Marriott Int Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Marriott Int (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Marriott Int announced earnings per share of $0.99 on revenue of $3.95B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $3.71B.

Marriott Int shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.39% from its 52 week high of $162.31 set on October 28. They are broadly in line with the Nasdaq which is up 21.43% from the start of the year.

Marriott Int follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Marriott Int’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on October 28, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 26 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

