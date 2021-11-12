Marries Carter Reum – Photos – Hollywood Life

Paris Hilton looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her wedding gown while tying the knot to Carter Reum.

If there’s one thing for sure about Paris Hilton, 40, it’s that she always goes all out with her looks and that’s exactly what she did on her wedding day. Paris looked breathtaking in her wedding gown as she married Carter Reum, 40. In a teaser picture shared to her Instagram account on the evening of her wedding, the socialite revealed she wore Oscar de la Renta for her big day! The white gown was decked out in floral appliqué and featured a turtleneck cut.

The socialite partially covered her face with a sheer wedding veil, allowing her smokey eye makeup and french manicure to poke through. “My forever begins today…11/11, #justmarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” she captioned the first post about her wedding.

We have been waiting patiently to see Paris’s wedding gown and she has been teasing us with a slew of looks leading up to the big day. The couple went on a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas on October 8. Paris rocked a ton of fun bright-colored mini dresses with bride-related accessories including a sash that read, “Bride to be.”

Meanwhile, when the couple got engaged, Paris shared photos of the moment when she rocked a long-sleeve plunging V-neck sequin gown. The dress had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs and she topped her look off with a tiara and white leather flats.

Paris and Carter got engaged just one year after dating and the couple announced their engagement to Vogue back in a Feb. 17 interview. Carter popped the question just four days before Paris’s 40th birthday while the lovebirds were vacationing on a private island.

Gushing about their engagement, Paris shared with the magazine, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait.”