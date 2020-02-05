Married women on the island of Jersey gain control of their taxes

LONDON – The lawmakers on the island of Jersey approved eliminating a law from decades ago that prevented married women from speaking with tax authorities without their husband's permission or filing taxes under their own names, a mechanism described by a local senator as " archaic. "
Jersey, a small island in the English Channel a few miles from the French coast, is a dependency of the British crown, but is generally independent of Great Britain, with its own assemblies, tax system and directly elected courts.
That distinction has made Jersey a popular tax haven, but its financial laws have not always lived up to the times: according to its current tax law, introduced in 1928, only the husband in a heterosexual marriage can pay taxes, and the Your wife's earnings are considered part of your income. She has needed her permission to be treated separately or even to discuss her financial matters with the tax office.
Things became a bit more modern in 2013, when a chart appeared on income tax forms that husbands could mark instead of giving written permission.
When civil unions and same-sex marriages were legalized on the island, the law allowed the older couple to assume the role of "husband,quot; and the younger "wife,quot;.
Under the proposal backed by a majority of legislators on Tuesday, taxpayers would be considered individuals. the The legislation was introduced in November by Susie Pinel, the Treasury Minister of the island, who promised to grant similar rights and responsibilities to all residents in their tax matters.
"It will eliminate the archaic presumption in the current law that a wife's income is considered to belong to her husband," Pinel said in a statement released before the vote.
Sam Mézec, another legislator, said that would put Jersey where he should have been for decades.
"It is simply incorrect that in 2020 our tax law erases the identity of married women," Mézec said, according to the British media. "It is a thing of medieval times, not of the modern era."
The legislation to introduce the changes will be drafted later this year and will come into force in 2021. The Jersey government said that from 2022, married couples and civil partners will share responsibility for joint tax matters, unless they choose submit a separate statement. Both people could sign the tax form and have the same rights to administer the taxes.
Critics of the proposed change have argued that the proposed system would increase taxes for some households. A report published by a government committee in January indicated that 8,300 low-income married couples would pay an additional £ 13 million in taxes, or nearly $ 17 million, among them.
Ms. Pinel acknowledged that an additional burden for low-income couples was not acceptable and said that the independent tax system was not yet ready.
But he said the changes were important to ensure gender equality and that they would put an end to an obsolete system and give way to "an independent tax system that offers equal treatment for all and that no longer treat women as movable property."