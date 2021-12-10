‘Married At First Sight’s Rachel & Jose File For Divorce – Hollywood Life

The couple released a joint statement announcing that they had decided to each go their own ways after much discussion.

Rachel Gordillo, 33, and Jose San Miguel Jr., 35, have decided to end their marriage after eight months together. The pair who got married during season 13 of Married At First Sight admitted that after trying to make their marriage work, they realized they weren’t the proper fit for each other in a joint statement to People on Friday December 10.

Some of the couple’s marital issues where shown during the latest season of the Lifetime reality series. Rachel, who is a special education evaluator, and Jose, who is a mission flight specialist, had first announced that they’d stay together when the season concluded, but unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t meant to be. “After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways,” the pair told People.

While the relationship didn’t work out, they said that their time together and time on the show taught them a lot about themselves for the future. “It’s a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and fourth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future,” the statement continued. “The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last 8 plus months.”

Some of Jose and Rachel’s work to make their relationship better was shown during a September 29 episode of MAFS, where Jose told his wife that he would do “whatever it takes to make this marriage work,” and the pair seemed optimistic about their future together. “It’s going to take a lot of work, but we’ll definitely get there for sure,” Jose told Rachel at the time. “There’s nothing I won’t do for this marriage. I’m in this. I’m in this for the long haul.”

Jose and Rachel were one of two couples who both said yes to staying married at the end of season 13. The other couple Myrla and Gil also said yes to staying married, but they’ve since split up as of November, according to E! News. Season 14 of MAFS will premiere on January 5, 2022.