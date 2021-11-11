Marqeta Gains as Digital Banking, BNPL Drive Volumes Higher By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Marqeta stock (NASDAQ:) jumped 5% Thursday as the company’s third-quarter sales and earnings came in well ahead of estimates, driven by a surge in volumes processed.

The company reported total processing volume of $27.6 billion in the September quarter, up 60% as both digital banking and buy-now-pay-later businesses grew. TPV represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through the platform, net of returns and chargebacks.

Net revenue rose 56%, to $132 million, slightly offset by higher revenue share as the company handed out more incentives to customers to increase processing volumes on its platform.

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform allows its customers to create customized payment cards and is behind BNPL brands like Affirm (NASDAQ:) and Klarna. The company added more partners during the quarter, namely Bill.com and Figure.

The BNPL option has been the mainstay of credit card companies for decades. However, most fintech BNPLs don’t charge interest. Instead, they make their money on the difference between what they pay the merchant and what they subsequently recoup from the buyer.

The net loss more than tripled to $45.7 owing to stock-based compensation to staff and investments in hiring and technology.

Net revenue for the ongoing quarter is expected to be $137 million to $139 million, up 55% year-over-year. That should help the company close the year with revenue of around $498.5 million.