Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Eye Swelling After Getting A Hair Transplant 

“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” star Marlo Hampton got real candid with her followers on Sunday when she went live on Instagram to show off the swelling of her eyes after getting a hair transplant.

Marlo shared that she decided to share the moment with her supporters because she wanted to be open about the procedure. She said, “I was laying here today, and I was like ‘you know what go live and let the Hamptons just see. They just can’t see the glam, and the glitz and glam,’ I just want ya’ll to see the real deal.”

When it came to her reason for getting the transplant and her decision to share her experience, she said, “I feel in the black community a lot of black women are ashamed of it, and I feel like a lot of us have retention from braids and glue and just not taking care of our hair. I have had issues with my edges for years. From micro braids, braids…it’s something I always wanted to do, and I would just never do it because when I Google, I would be like ‘I’m not shaving the back of my head, I’m not letting them cut it.”

She added that since she was able to lay on the table and get liposuction, she felt that she might as well get her edges done too.

Marlo continued to explain that she recorded the majority of her hair transplant experience and she plans to share it with her audience on YouTube.

She explained that the swelling of her eyes was an effect that was expected due to holes that were put into her scalp and the fluid.

We are wishing Marlo Hampton a speedy recovery.

