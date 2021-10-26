While rumors about the season 14 cast of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have been swirling for months, Bravo just released the official cast list.

On Monday, Bravo announced that Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore are returning to RHOA with Drew Sidora also joining them for a second season. Bravo also shared that Marlo Hampton will get a bigger coin and finally received her peach. She is “officially a cast member.”

Also joining the cast is RHOA vet, Shereé Whitfield. As you know, Shereé was part of the first four seasons of the show as an official peach holder. She returned in seasons nine and ten.

Just today, Porsha Williams announced her new show, “Porsha’s Life Matter,” highlighting her new engagement to her finacé Simon Guibadia.

As you know, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey announced their exits from the show.

Porsha wrote in part, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she wrote, in part. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with.

Cynthia also announced her departure on IG also. She wrote,”After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of [The] Real Housewives of Atlanta,” her statement read, in part. She also added, “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Roomies, what do you think about this new season?

The post Marlo Hampton Becomes Official Peach Holder–Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, & Shereé Whitfield Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ appeared first on The Shade Room.