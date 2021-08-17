Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

On the markets at 9:50 a.m. (ET):

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.48 points to 20,403.94.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 279.59 points to 35,345.81.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down points to 4,446.50.

The Nasdaq composite index was down 134.28 points to 14,659.48.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.35 cents US.

—