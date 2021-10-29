Markets are failing to realize how big a risk China is, warns Frances Donald

Global markets may be failing to properly grasp the risks stemming from China, evidenced by stocks trading at near-record levels.

Article content

A major challenge is China’s COVID-zero strategy, which heralds rolling mobility curbs, supply-chain snarls and trade disruption, according to Frances Donald, global head of macro-strategy at Manulife Asset Management.

“What has failed to permeate the markets’ sensitivity is, how is COVID zero in China going to impact the global economy?” Donald said in a Bloomberg Radio interview Thursday. “That’s a global macro story that isn’t priced, even if the bad news for China is directly in Chinese assets already.”

China is currently striving to restrain any widespread virus outbreak and is the last holdout for the COVID-zero approach of closed borders and movement restrictions. If the nation continues with that kind of containment strategy to fight the pathogen, “we’re probably going to see PMIs decelerate, trade weaken and goods activity slow as well,” Donald said, referring to purchasing managers’ indexes.