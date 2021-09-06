Mark Hamill Went Viral For Tweeting His Own Name

By Bradly Lamb
“Mark Hamill.” —Mark Hamill

If we agree on nothing else, there is still one universal truth we can all agree on: Mark Hamill is the undisputed king of Twitter.


The Star Wars superstar has long been using his account to tweet out various cool behind-the-scenes facts about his many iconic roles, as well as to engage directly with fans to answer their burning questions:

During filming line was “Obi Wan killed your father” Besides George &amp; Irvin- I was the ONLY one who knew what that line would eventually be. https://t.co/RVJzDztvAh


But he’s also just, like, genuinely hilarious on there! Seriously, his Twitter account is an absolute delight to scroll through. If you’re ever in need of a smile, I highly suggest you follow him:

That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen &amp; I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special.


ANYWAY, this week Mark really outdid himself on the ol’ bird app when he went mega-viral for tweeting out — brace yourselves — his own name.


Yes, you read that correctly.

The whole thing started on Sunday after a fan suggested that Mark could “just tweet ‘Mark Hamill'” and he’d “get thousands of likes.” Never one to shy away from testing a theory, he did just that. And, sure enough, the likes started rollin’ in by the (tens of) thousands:


The tweet currently has well over 500k likes as of this morning.

Then, other celebs got involved to see if tweeting “Mark Hamill” would result in thousands of likes for them, too:


Heck, it even caused some momentary peace between Star Wars and Star Trek fans, courtesy of George Takei:


There ya have it! All hail the undisputed King of Twitter, Mark Hamill. Long may his glory reign!

