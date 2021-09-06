Mark Hamill Went Viral For Tweeting His Own Name

“Mark Hamill.” —Mark Hamill
If we agree on nothing else, there is still one universal truth we can all agree on: Mark Hamill is the undisputed king of Twitter.
The Star Wars superstar has long been using his account to tweet out various cool behind-the-scenes facts about his many iconic roles, as well as to engage directly with fans to answer their burning questions:
But he’s also just, like, genuinely hilarious on there! Seriously, his Twitter account is an absolute delight to scroll through. If you’re ever in need of a smile, I highly suggest you follow him:
ANYWAY, this week Mark really outdid himself on the ol’ bird app when he went mega-viral for tweeting out — brace yourselves — his own name.
The whole thing started on Sunday after a fan suggested that Mark could “just tweet ‘Mark Hamill'” and he’d “get thousands of likes.” Never one to shy away from testing a theory, he did just that. And, sure enough, the likes started rollin’ in by the (tens of) thousands:
Then, other celebs got involved to see if tweeting “Mark Hamill” would result in thousands of likes for them, too:
Heck, it even caused some momentary peace between Star Wars and Star Trek fans, courtesy of George Takei:
