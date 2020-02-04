Mark Dantonio resigns from Michigan State after 13 seasons

Mark Dantonio resigned as head coach of Michigan State after 13 seasons with the program on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML665e056ab7ccb5ebd593a6065c1604bc11% %MINIFYHTML665e056ab7ccb5ebd593a6065c1604bc12%

Dantonio leaves shortly after receiving a $ 4.3 million bonus. MLive.com also reports that it is being accused of committing NCAA violations, citing court documents filed in a motion by former assistant coach Curtis Blackwell.

Blackwell was an assistant coach at Michigan State under Dantonio since 2013-17. According to MLive.com, "Blackwell goes on to say that he was made the & # 39; boy of the fall & # 39; after a 2017 campus party where three MSU soccer players allegedly sexually assaulted a woman."

MORE: fired, hired, quit: watching training changes for the 2019 season

Dantonio, 63, compiled a record 114-57 in his 13 seasons with the Spartans. Michigan State won a part of the Big Ten championship in 2010 before taking conference titles in 2013 and 2015. He led the Spartans to an appearance in the University football playoff in 2015.

Dantonio also succeeded against rival Michigan with a record of 8-5, including four straight wins of 2008-11. The Spartans were also known for dramatic victories, including a false field goal against Notre Dame in 2010, Hail Mary of Kirk Cousins ​​to Keith Nichol in 2011 and the "Miracle in Michigan Part II against the Wolverines in 2015.

Michigan State, however, slipped through the hierarchical order Big Ten East in the last two seasons with consecutive records of 7-6.