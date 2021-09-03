Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks offer cashback rewards on Dogecoin purchases By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks offer cashback rewards on Dogecoin purchases

Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban’s NBA franchise, started a cashback rewards program to incentivize merchandise and ticket payments in Dogecoin (DOGE).

The rewards program is dubbed “Mavs Cryptomania,” and customers who spend more than $150 worth of Dogecoin in one transaction will receive a $25 e-gift card that they can use for online purchases in the Dallas Mavs shop.