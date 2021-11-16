Mark Cuban says he is locking $50k in tokenized carbon offsets every 10 days By Cointelegraph

Famed billionaire and reality TV star, Mark Cuban, has revealed he is using blockchain technology to lock up carbon offsets on the Polygon network.
In a Nov. 13 Twitter (NYSE:) thread sharing a Cointelegraph story on KlimaDAO, the billionaire blockchain enthusiast stated that he has been buying $50,000 worth of carbon offsets and placing them on-chain as Base Carbon Tonnes (BCT) roughly every 10 days since the launch of KlimaDAO.
