Mark Cuban says he is locking $50k in tokenized carbon offsets every 10 days By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Famed billionaire and reality TV star, Mark Cuban, has revealed he is using blockchain technology to lock up carbon offsets on the Polygon network.

In a Nov. 13 Twitter (NYSE:) thread sharing a Cointelegraph story on KlimaDAO, the billionaire blockchain enthusiast stated that he has been buying $50,000 worth of carbon offsets and placing them on-chain as Base Carbon Tonnes (BCT) roughly every 10 days since the launch of KlimaDAO.