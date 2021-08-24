Mark Cuban-backed Alethea AI closes $16M private token sale By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Nonfungible token protocol Alethea AI has closed a $16 million private token sale to build scalable infrastructure for the NFT market, highlighting once again the growing demand for digital collectibles.
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban was among the backers of the Alethea AI token sale, which was co-led by Metapurse and Crypto.com Capital. Some of blockchain’s biggest venture funds participated in the sale, including Alameda Research, Multicoin, Galaxy Interactive, Dapper Labs, LD Capital, Gemini Frontier Fund, Borderless Capital and others. Individual investors included CoinShares’ Meltem Demirors and Haseeb Qureshi of Dragonfly Capital.
