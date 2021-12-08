Marie Osmond Opens Up About Son’s Depression & Suicide – Hollywood Life

In her nearly 60 year career, Marie Osmond has overcome many hardships. She opened up on the HL Podcast about the tragic suicide of her son, Michael, in 2010.

Marie Osmond has had a long career that is no where near over. She’s always smiling, giddy and humble, despite suffering several losses throughout her life, struggling with bulimia, postpartum depression and the death of her son, Michael, when he was 18 years old. The singer’s late son died by suicide in 2010, and Marie has committed herself to helping others through their depression to ensure no one else suffers “silently,” as Michael did. “My son had struggled with depression his entire life — I actually invited his biological mom to to his funeral, and she told me that she had struggled her whole life — but a friend of mine just lost her son, and you never would have known it. They struggle silently,” Marie explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast.

She continued, “My son also struggled with drug abuse, but he had gotten himself to a place that where he was clean. He had gone off to college to pursue what he loves, and he was striving to stay clean and for that reason, he was bullied.” Marie explained that the bullying, on top of his depression, was “too much for him.”

The “Meet Me In Montana” singer revealed that she struggled to understand her son’s depression, until she had her own bout of postpartum depression. “I was one of those people that just kind of fought through things. But depression is depression, it doesn’t matter how you get it, it is so devastating,” she told HL. “I could do nothing. And that is unimaginable for me, because I’m a mover and a shaker. And it was so debilitating, that it gave me great compassion for my son, and others who struggle.”

Marie continues to move and shake, as she prepares to drop her album, Unexpected, on December 10th. Unexpected is a collection of Broadway, Opera and American standards dedicated to Marie’s father, who encouraged her to sing every style of music she loved. “It’s my ‘thank you’ to my fans who have followed me for six decades now! This will probably be my last album that I do, and it’s really my thank you to everyone who’s followed me through the years,” the 62-year-old told HL.

The multi-hyphenate also has a Christmas movie coming out on Lifetime, December 9th, which she stars in and produced, called A Fiancé For Christmas. “I always wanted to act. But other things took my time, and now, I am moving in that direction. I want to create roles that are interesting for women my age, and to produce films like that, because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and, and hey, why not? I just feel so blessed. I’m having fun.” Be sure to tune in on Lifetime on Dec. 9th at 8 PM ET to watch!

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.