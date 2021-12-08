Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Mariah Carey Ranks Her Songs - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Mariah Carey Ranks Her Songs
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Ranks Her Songs

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

(*Mariah voice*): Mariah did the best she could with what she GOT.

Obviously, you know Mariah Carey — the Songbird Supreme, the Queen of Christmas, and the Empress of Everything.

Well, we recently caught up with Mariah and had her rank her songs and, well, let’s just say it wasn’t so easy for the singer-songwriter.

She picked between Christmas songs, like “Fall in Love at Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

And remixes, like “Heartbreaker” featuring Missy Elliot and Da Brat, and “Fantasy” featuring O.D.B.:

And between fan favorites, like “The Roof” and “Fourth of July”:

She may have tried to change the game a few times…

…but we’d expect nothing less from the queen.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Here’s A Timeline Of Kendall Jenner And Devin...

Who Is Ariana DeBose? About The ‘West Side...

37 Times People Absolutely Destroyed Scammers In The...

Cassie Randolph Reveals Relationship With Brighton Reinhardt Feels...

Celeb Couples From 2021 That I Did NOT...

Nicole Kidman Would Love To Do Big Little...

NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Makeup...

Best Plush Robe For Women – Shop –...

Which TV Actors Had The Best Chemistry In...

Jennifer Aniston On The Friends Reunion, Media Attention

Leave a Comment