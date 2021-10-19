Mariah Carey buys Bitcoin, hopes to empower fans through education By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

Pop icon Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to embrace (BTC) through the Winklevoss-led Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, offering another sign that digital assets are becoming mainstream.

In a video message to her 10.2 million Instagram followers, Carey announced Tuesday that she is partnering with Gemini to boost Bitcoin adoption and support girls of color in their pursuit of STEM degrees — a broad education category that refers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.