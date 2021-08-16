Margot Robbie The Suicide Squad Key Stunt

Okay, so — just for reference — Margot Robbie and I are only one year apart in age. She’s 31. I — the human woman writing this post — am 30. Margot can do this incredible stunt with ease. Meanwhile, when I stand up too fast, my whole body cracks like when you add cold milk to a bowl of Rice Krispies.



© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection, (c)Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

Share your beauty and talent, Margot, I beg you! It’s hard out here!!!