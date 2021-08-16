Margot Robbie The Suicide Squad Key Stunt

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Margot is like a human Swiss army knife.”
So, it’s been a little over two weeks since James Gunn’s not-quite-a-sequel/not-quite-a-reboot, The Suicide Squad, hit theaters and HBO Max in all of its villainous glory.
But, before I get into this fun little behind-the-scene story, a quick warning. There are SPOILERS AHEAD for a very specific sequence in the movie, so please proceed with caution!
OKAY SO — as everyone who’s seen the movie already knows — one of the true stand-out sequences is definitely when Margot Robbie’s beloved killer clown, Harley Quinn, brutally murders one of her captors using just her legs, all while being handcuffed to a ceiling.
AND one of the most incredible little moments in that already incredible little sequence is when Harley uses nothing but her bare feet to grab a key from out of her now-dead captor’s pocket, and — using her established gymnastics background and ridiculous core strength — she unlocks herself.
WELL! AS! IT! TURNS! OUT! Margot actually performed that stunt — the ENTIRE stunt, from beginning to end — for real. Y’all, this is ACTUALLY her, not a stunt person:
When speaking on the stunt, director James Gunn told Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “[Margot] is like a human Swiss army knife, and watching this scene with her flipping backwards was just beyond incredible.”
“I was so happy that it worked and I was mesmerized by it,” he continued. “And then I got into the editing room with the footage and [she] has a cuff on [her] outfit that covers her face, so it looks like it’s a stunt person. It’s my biggest regret!”
Okay, so — just for reference — Margot Robbie and I are only one year apart in age. She’s 31. I — the human woman writing this post — am 30. Margot can do this incredible stunt with ease. Meanwhile, when I stand up too fast, my whole body cracks like when you add cold milk to a bowl of Rice Krispies.
So, uh, yeah. There ya have it! Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn continues to be one of the best things happening in superhero movies right now and, if you still haven’t, be sure to check her out in The Suicide Squad — currently in theaters and on HBO Max!
