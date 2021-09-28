Margaret Qualley Makes Rare Statement About FKA Twigs

While Margaret was spotted with Shia on several occasions following FKA twigs’ accusations, she reportedly ended their relationship in early January.
Several weeks later, FKA twigs further detailed her relationship with Shia in an interview with Elle, explaining that she felt “lucky” to have survived and it was “a miracle [she] came out [of it] alive.”
Until that point, Margaret had not spoken out about her own relationship with Shia or her thoughts on FKA twigs’ lawsuit but used the article as an opportunity to show her support for the singer.
Margaret shared FKA twigs’ magazine cover to her own Instagram, with the simple message, “Thank you.”
Now, Margaret is explaining her decision to be so public with her support for FKA twigs when she had previously been private about her thoughts.
“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s as simple as that,” Margaret said in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
Although she didn’t share any further details about the situation or her relationship with Shia, it’s nice to see her continued support of FKA twigs.
If you or someone you know is being abused, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can find more resources, information, and support here.
