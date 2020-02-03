Maren Morris baby shower can be better than any Super Bowl party

This future mom could use a baby shower right now!
While many Americans spent Sunday watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers as part of the 2020 Super Bowl, Maren morris I had another party in mind. As a result, it was time to celebrate his son's next arrival.
"Thanks to the beautiful women of my life who threw this," Maren shared on Instagram Stories by sharing some of the best moments of the day. "Then I put on the jumpsuit because I could."
Guests included husband Ryan hurd We were able to enjoy bouquets of personalized muffins from The Flour Flower Bakery. Cortney LaCorte created carefully selected personalized cheese + sausage tables.
As for the decoration, fans loved the photos of Ryan and Maren's babies hanging on the mantle.
"We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where is MY golden shower?" Maren joked about Twitter by citing an unforgettable line from the successful NBC comedy The office.
She later additional"You do not appreciate The office and it shows "LOL!
In October, Maren and Ryan announced that they were waiting for their first child together. "The irony is too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL head space, the universe would give us a baby to match things, "Maren joked on Instagram to mention her latest album." See you in 2020, little one. "
And if there was any doubt that the country singer was excited to have a baby, just take a look at the funny baby shower photo this weekend.
"I was going to steal your baby @ Jourdan10 but then I remembered that I had my own OTW," he wrote on Instagram Stories while holding a pretty young woman.
Congratulations to both of you for your next arrival. We are eager to meet your baby!
