Maralee Nichols & Tristan Thompson’s Alleged 1st Baby Photo – Hollywood Life

Trainer Maralee Nichols confirmed her baby boy also has Tristan’s last name, revealing she called her baby Angelou Kash Thompson.

Maralee Nichols, 31, has posted the first photo of the baby she claims is the son of Tristan Thompson, 30. The Texas trainer, who is now living in Los Angeles, revealed her son is named Angelou Kash Thompson in an Instagram caption posted on Friday, Dec. 3. “First came love, then came you,” she added with a heart emoji. In the photo, the brunette baby boy is seen snuggled up in a brown cozy blanket as he sleeps.

She also addressed the legal drama in a follow-up Instagram story. “I want to thank everyone for their well being wishes,” Maralee began. “Me and my baby are doing great. Right now, my heart and mind is focusing on the baby…I am heartbroken that Angelou’s father doesn’t want to be in his life. I am hoping this lawsuit will bring us together and we can be a family,” she also added, referencing Tristan. She wrote the update over a second post of the baby, who was born on Dec. 2, wearing a white sleeper while sitting in a carseat.

News that Maralee was allegedly expecting Tristan’s third child broke on Dec. 3. In court documents, the Toronto-born basketball player admits to having sex with her in March — which is when he was back together with Khloe Kardashian, 37. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” the court documents read. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts,” Tristan also said in the docs, adding that he would like a paternity test in Houston, Texas.

While Tristan claims the pair only had sex in Texas at a hotel after his birthday party, Maralee says the pair were engaged in a five-month affair that also took place in California. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment.