Maple Ridge Community Management Hosts Charity Golf Tournament to Support Associa Cares

The event was held at Glen Eagle Golf Club, a 27-hole facility in Albion Hills designed by renowned golf course architect Rene Muylaert. More than 240 golfers, including MRCM employees and business partners, participated in the tournament. Attendees also enjoyed a barbeque lunch, pulled-pork food truck, Dicky Dee ice cream carts, and drink stations.

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company, recently hosted a charity golf tournament to raise funds for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares .

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and has distributed more than $4 million to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/ .

“We are so grateful for the partnership of our team members and the local vendors who made this fundraising event such a success,” stated Craig McMillan, MRCM president. “After hosting a virtual fundraising event last year, our team was overjoyed to be able to gather in person to support the great cause that is Associa Cares. The relief work that the non-profit provides is close to so many of our team members’ hearts, and we are honored to play a small role in supporting that.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org .

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com .

