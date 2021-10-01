Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

Article content CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), announces that it will be seeking the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) approval for a reverse stock split of all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “MGW Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-Reverse Split MGW Shares for every six (6) pre-Reverse Split MGW Shares (the “Reverse Split”). In accordance with the Company’s articles, shareholder approval will not be required for the proposed Reverse Split. The proposed Reverse Split has been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The proposed Reverse Split would result in the number of issued and outstanding MGW Shares being reduced from the current outstanding 164,864,362 MGW Shares to approximately 27,477,394 MGW Shares. The Company has outstanding warrants to purchase 17,418,497 MGW Shares reserved for issuance, equal to 2,903,083 MGW Shares on a post Reverse Split basis. The Company also has outstanding incentive stock options to purchase 4,950,000 MGW Shares reserved for issuance, equal to 825,000 MGW Shares on a post Reverse Split basis. No fractional shares, warrants, or options will be issued pursuant to the Reverse Split and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number if such fractional MGW Share is less than 0.5 of a MGW Share and will be rounded up to the next highest whole number if such fractional MGW Share is at least 0.5 of a MGW Share. The exercise or conversion price and the number of MGW Shares issuable upon exercise or conversion of any of the Company’s outstanding warrants, stock options and any other securities convertible into MGW Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Reverse Split in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company’s board of directors and Greendrop Capital believes that the Reverse Split will provide the Company with greater flexibility for the continued development of its business and the growth of the Company, including financing arrangements. There is no change of business associated or being affected with respect of the Reverse Split. In addition, the Company will not be changing its name during the Reverse Split. The Company has obtained a new set of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers (CUSIP: 565297306, ISIN: CA5652973069) for the Reverse Split. The effective date is October 7, 2021, and record date for the Reverse Split will be October 8, 2021. Generally, with respect of a Reverse Split, the shares would commence trading on the CSE on a consolidated basis on the first trading day prior to the record date, being the effective date and the CSE would issue a bulletin to dealers advising of the Reverse Split and effective date of trading on the consolidated basis. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Reverse Split is subject to regulatory approval, and the board of directors may, at its discretion, determine to amend the terms or to not to move forward with the Reverse Split.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/. About Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company’s assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company’s annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. For further information, please contact: Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.