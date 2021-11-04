Manulife, Sun Life take opposing sides in inflation debate

Canada’s top two insurers are staking out opposite sides in the debate over inflation.

Manulife Financial Corp. expects rising prices to persist and prompt interest-rate increases in the middle of next year, while Sun Life Financial Inc. sees inflation fading and central banks remaining more accommodating.

“It’s not just transitory,” Manulife Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori said Wednesday in an interview. “We are going to see pressure on more longer-term inflation.”

Gori said price increases are being driven by the “very aggressive” and “appropriate” fiscal and monetary support that governments and central banks have deployed over the last 18 months to help people through the economic disruption of the pandemic. He expects central banks to begin tapering asset purchases, as the Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday, and rate hikes in the second half of next year.