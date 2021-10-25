Manulife strategists expect inflation to slow next year

‘We think that the majority of inflation expectations are already priced in’

Manulife Financial Corp.’s wealth and asset management unit expects inflation to moderate next year even as it remains a concern.

“We think that the majority of inflation expectations are already priced in,” Macan Nia said in an interview. It’s likely rising prices will garner less attention as inflation comes off the four per cent – five per cent levels seen today, Nia said.

Nia and Kevin Headland were promoted to co-chief investment strategists of Manulife Investment Management on Monday, succeeding Philip Petursson, who left to join IG Wealth Management.

Canada’s consumer price index rose 4.4 per cent in September from a year earlier, according to official data, the highest reading since February 2003. The inflation rate is expected to decline to 2.6 per cent in 2022 compared with 3.1 per cent this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.