Manulife Frees Up $1.6 Billion in Capital With U.S. Annuity Deal

Venerable Holdings Inc. will reinsure the legacy U.S. variable-annuity block, consisting primarily of policies with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits, Toronto-based Manulife said Monday in a statement. Manulife said it plans to deploy “a significant portion” of the capital to buy back shares, without providing a precise figure.

Manulife Financial Corp. is freeing up C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) of capital, much of which it plans to devote to stock buybacks, as part of a deal to reinsure the majority its U.S. variable-annuity business.

Manulife is reducing its exposure to the variable annuities as it focuses on higher-growth businesses like its wealth- and asset-management operations and the Asian division. Analysts including National Bank of Canada’s Gabriel Dechaine have said such a deal could help the insurer’s shares, which have underperformed those of peers this year.

“This transaction represents a significant milestone for Manulife,” Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori said in the statement. “The agreement to reinsure a substantial portion of our U.S. VA block reduces risk, releases approximately C$2.0 billion of capital and unlocks shareholder value.”

Manulife said it will increase the size of its previously announced share-buyback program to 5% of shares outstanding, up from the 2% targeted earlier. The remainder of the capital from the reinsurance transaction will be used to increase the company’s excess capital position.

The deal, expected to close in the first quarter, will cut annual earnings by about C$200 million in 2022, and the effect will decrease over time, Manulife said. The transaction immediately adds to the insurer’s book value, and Manulife said it remains committed to its medium-term financial targets, including core earnings per share growth of 10% to 12%.

Manulife shares have risen 9.8% this year, trailing the 24% gain for rival Sun Life Financial Inc. and the 27% advance for Great-West Lifeco Inc.

