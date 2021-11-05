Manulife adds supplementary dividend, resumes buybacks after curbs lifted

The dividend, which brings its total quarterly payout to 33 Canadian cents, results in an 18 per cent increase

The dividend, which brings its total quarterly payout to 33 Canadian cents, results in an 18 per cent increase. It will be payable on or after Dec. 20, the company said in a statement.

TORONTO — Manulife Financial became the country’s first financial companyto announce the resumption of dividend increases on Friday the day after the regulator lifted curbs on capital distributions, with a supplementary five Canadian cents-a-share dividend, and the repurchase of up to 39 million common shares.

Article content

“In removing capital distribution restrictions, OSFI’s commentary stressed that Management and Boards ‘act responsibly’ when making capital distribution decisions,” they said. “As such, we expect to see a number of 5-10 per cent dividend hikes over several quarters, as opposed to 20+ per cent ones over a shorter time period.”

Manulife Chief Executive Roy Gori said on the company’s third-quarter results call on Thursday that it remains committed to its dividend payout ratio of 30-40 per cent.

Smaller rival Sun Life Financial executives pledged to return to a dividend payout ratio of 40-50 per cent of underlying earnings on an analyst call on Thursday. It will use excess capital for share buybacks, when it doesn’t have opportunity to use it for organic growth or to do deals, they said.

Manulife’s payout ratio this year has been 35 per cent and Sun Life’s 37 per cent, according to company statements.