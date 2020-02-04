Manuel Pellegrini: Roberto formed the plunder of West Ham | Soccer news





Roberto endured a steamy time in West Ham before leaving in January

Manuel Pellegrini admits that the poor form of goalkeeper Roberto contributed to West Ham firing him.

The Chilean was fired by the Hammers in December after a poor first half of the campaign and was replaced by David Moyes.

His dismissal came weeks after a series of high profile errors by Roberto, who was signed by Pellegrini and former soccer director Mario Husillos in the summer as a deputy of Lukasz Fabianski.

A hip injury suffered by Fabianski in Bournemouth in September pushed Roberto into the action of the first team, with the Spaniard unable to find a consistent form before falling in favor of David Martin, the third option.

Manuel Pellegrini says he was "injured,quot; by his dismissal from West Ham

"Unfortunately, we had a significant injury from the goalkeeper (Lukasz Fabianski) of four months. And the performance of the second (Roberto) was not as expected," Pellegrini told the Chilean newspaper. Third.

"I had responsibility for several goals. The team was losing confidence, the results were denied and the owners decided to change."

Since then, Roberto was loaned to the Spanish Alavés team for the rest of the campaign, and Moyes brought goalkeeper Darren Randolph back to the club from Middlesbrough.

Pellegrini added: "In football, the first thing to understand is that you always have the responsibility. You can fall into those negative streaks."

David Moyes was named successor of Pellegrini in December

"Players lose confidence and you, as a coach, must find the solution. You don't always find it and sometimes the board has no patience."

"It has happened to Mourinho, Pochettino, Emery … What happens is that it never happened to me."

The 66-year-old added: "(The dismissal) hurt me. It is the first time in 20 years that the season did not end. In all clubs the season ended.

"At Real Madrid I didn't finish my contract, but the season did. I hadn't stopped in the middle of the season in 20 years."