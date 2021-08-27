Manny Jacinto Is So Hot In “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Yes I’m watching Nine Perfect Strangers for the “plot”.
Now, Manny Jacinto is extremely talented, and he is excellent in the role of Yao, the right-hand man of mysterious Masha, who runs creepy wellness retreat Tranquillum House.
He also happens to be really fucking hot.
Like, he’s already outrageously good looking, and then you add the moustache? And the long hair??? And the deep, thoughtful stares???? And the head tilt?????? And whatever he is doing with his hands??????????
And this single! strand! of hair!
Just…everything that’s happening here.
Needless to say, a lot of people are going wild for Manny in Nine Perfect Strangers…
Thank you, Manny Jacinto. Thank you very much.
