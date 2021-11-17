Manitoba Invests $1.6 Million Grant in Neo Financial to Support Talent Growth

Following their recent $64M Series B funding announcement , Neo has continued to accelerate its development of new products and strategic partnerships. This grant from the province will fast-track the expansion of the Winnipeg team, and bring more opportunities to Winnipeg’s fast growing tech industry.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Today, the Province of Manitoba announced that Neo Financial (Neo) was the recipient of a $1.6 million grant through its Industry Expansion program. The program will support skills training for 300 new employees at Neo’s Winnipeg headquarters in the downtown Exchange District.

“Canada’s banking sector is built upon technology that is more than 50 years old and unable to innovate quickly. This is why Neo has set out to rebuild it from the ground up, but in order to do that, we need more talented and driven individuals that want to be part of that mission,” said Andrew Chau, co-founder and CEO of Neo Financial. “With the support of this grant, our team is able to build upon the existing talent in Winnipeg, providing opportunities for world class training and a career where your work can impact millions of Canadians.”

“The technology and financial services sectors are two of the most in-demand industries in Manitoba and North America, in terms of workforce and customer demand,” said Jon R eyes, Minister of Economic Development and Jobs . “ Our government’s investment will support the growth of Manitoba’s information, communication and digital technology sector, contribute to our provincial economy, and support our local economy through increased spending on goods and services.”

As they continue to build their team in Winnipeg, Neo will be hosting a series of recruitment and industry focused events and meetups in the city, focused on roles in engineering, product development, creative and design and financial technology operations. More information on open roles and upcoming events can be found on Neo Financial’s Linkedin or career site .

