Manifest Saved By Netflix After Fans Campaign For Show

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

#SaveManifest was a success!

Look no further for proof of the power of fandoms than Manifest viewers, who successfully saved their show through a social media campaign.

The three-season NBC drama was rescued by Netflix this morning, per Entertainment Weekly, and will end with a final season of 20 more episodes on the streaming service.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Jeff Rake–created series follows a group of airplane passengers whose flight reappears after being missing for five years. As they return to society, remnants of their journey begin revealing a deeper mystery. 

While the beloved show was canceled back in June, fans remained steadfast in resurrecting it, and Manifest stayed on Netflix’s most-watched list for weeks on end.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The renewal news dropped at 8:28 a.m. PT on August 28, which fans are sure to recognize as a nod to Flight 828 on the show. In fact, many were guessing at a surprise announcement weeks in advance.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” Rake said of the news in a statement, per EW. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He continued, “That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

While the show will end with a fourth and final season, Netflix will possibly break up its premiere into parts, similar to its approach for Lucifer, another popular Warner Bros. project saved by the streamer.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regardless of the potential delay, fans and stars of the series were thrilled at the announcement. In a quote-tweet of Deadline‘s article, star Josh Dallas wrote, “It’s all connected!!”


Josh Dallas / Deadline / Via Twitter: @JoshDallas

Holly Taylor, who portrays Angelina Meyer, said, “AHHHHHHHHHH this would’ve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans! It’s all you. Such exciting news.”

AHHHHHHHHHH this wouldve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans! it’s all you. such exciting news 😍 #manifest https://t.co/nAOl4xxUCc


Holly Taylor / Netflix / Via Twitter: @HollyTaylor97

So did Ellen Tamaki, writing, “You’re all on the lifeboat with us!!!”

You’re all on the lifeboat with us!!! So excited for this incredible news- thank you for watching. #828 https://t.co/bzxxBE2lvs


Ellen Tamaki / Netflix / Via Twitter: @ellentorii

@netflix THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU SOOO VERY MUCH. You couldn’t have gotten yourselves a better, more solid, MUCH DESERVING TV show to save and bring back! THANK YOU SO MUCH for coming through for us all!! #Manifest #SavedManifest


Twitter: @lostalongthewae / Via Twitter: @lostalongthewae

I guess you can say the fans…manifested the show’s renewal. (Please clap.)

