‘Manifest’ had all of us shook to get on a plane when the show grew in popularity over the last few months, and news of the show being cancelled by NBC had a lot of our Roommates shook! Well, it looks like ‘Manifest’ will live on after all.

According to Deadline, Netflix picked up ‘Manifest’ for its fourth season after NBC booted the show off of the network. The new season will be comprised of 20 episodes, which will be split into multiple parts in true Netflix fashion.

It’s pretty rare for a cancelled show to be picked up by another network, but fans were not playing about this one! Shortly after the news broke, fans of ‘Manifest’ started the #SaveManifest movement on Twitter, keeping viewership on Netflix high after the show was released on the platform in April.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our embers,” said Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV at Netflix. “Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling master that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

Couldn’t let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated. Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021

Jeff Rake expressed his gratitude to fans and Netflix for their commitment to bringing the series to a proper ending after its cancellation left fans with many unanswered questions.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep bin my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” Rake said. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this try, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no bend. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors and producers, thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

It’s unclear when the season will debut, but stay with us for updates!

