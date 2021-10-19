Manchin says carbon tax “not on the board” in U.S. spending bill talks By Reuters

“The carbon tax is not on the board at all,” said Manchin who has opposed a key measure in the bill called the Clean Electricity Payment Plan that would boost power utility investments in renewable power to achieve President Joe Biden’s climate goals.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Tuesday that he is not talking about a carbon tax in negotiations over the spending and infrastructure bills even as some of his fellow Democrats in the Senate support it as a way to fight climate change.

