Manchester United reporter's notebook: how the United States is preparing for its winter break | Soccer news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will start training in warm weather on Saturday

Manchester United will meet on Saturday to travel to southern Europe for a warm-weather training camp with more distant options ruled out due to political and medical problems.

Their next game will not be until February 17, when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, live. Monday Night Football in Sky Sports Premier League, but the rest of the season will have two clear objectives: a finish between the first four and covered.

Both have their own challenges and many fans could admit that United will fall short again as it did last year.

So what about the January transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's goal of making his squad stronger in February than in early 2020?

Probably it is and, as a group, the players you now have available could be easier to train and improve, although the initial evidence in the goalless draw at Wolves' house was from a group that needed a break.

Promising Debut

What will have encouraged fans is the performance of the new signing Bruno Fernandes and his desire for the ball.

It is true that not everything the midfielder tried was against Wolves and the pace of the Premier League is somewhat faster than he was used to in Portugal, but his positivity and passion were striking and the next fortnight will be crucial for his integration.

However, the first signs are good and the immediate impression he made in his first training session with his new teammates was strong.

Bruno Fernandes had a promising start in his Man Utd debut against Wolves

Fernandes alone is not the answer, but Solskjaer believes he has secured another important piece in the puzzle that is the reconstruction of United.

It is a pity that it has taken so long to reach an agreement, but the fact that it has arrived and the scale of the rate demonstrates the support Ole has of those who are above it.

Like the arrival of Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo the United fan

Once again, Ighalo is not the solution to United's current difficulties, but rather a band aid, but Solskjaer wanted another striker to complement Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

It is still unclear how long Rashford will be out of play and, although Martial has scored 12 goals this season, if he does not find the bottom of the net, it is too much to ask Greenwood, 18, to be the main man.

Odion Ighalo arrived in England on Sunday after joining Manchester United on loan

What United wanted in the last hours of the window was a short-term solution.

Bournemouth was not willing to sanction a loan for Joshua King and, although Ighalo's name had been neglected in early January, suddenly the Nigerian striker was the best option available and the agreement was made.

He has been in pre-season training with Shanghai Shenua, so the next fortnight could be a harder job for the 30-year-old than for many of his new colleagues, but the plan will be to make sure he is in the right form to be A viable option in Chelsea.

Ighalo is a United fan and will be desperate to seize the opportunity he has been given.

Forty goals in 100 appearances for Watford is a clear indication that he can score goals in the Premier League, but with the warning that he hasn't played at that level in the last three years since he went to China.

United was not the only club in the top category in England looking for a forward in the whole world, but, unlike others, they managed to get someone out the door.

Future plans

Now, of course, questions are being asked about what summer transfer business United will undertake, although the notion bothered Solskjaer on Friday, perhaps because at that time he was not sure of getting the January hit option he wanted and needed.

There is still a sense of frustration that the movements to bring Erling Haaland were frustrated, its impact on Borussia Dortmund has aggravated the situation, but United will seek to bring a striker of a similar stature to offer a different option to Rashford's tastes , Martial and Greenwood.

Erling Haaland has scored seven goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund

If Fernandes is a piece of the eventual puzzle, then the most complicated transfer puzzle is in the midfield, Paul Pogba's future as always is not clear, and there is a feeling that the team still needs more quality in this area.

Even if Pogba stays, United is likely to bring a new midfielder. If he left, they might be looking for two players in the middle of the park.

Paul Pogba is being linked with a summer move to Real Madrid or Juventus

Another established center also seems to be on the list. Harry Maguire has had a solid start in his United career and scored a very important goal in Tranmere, but it is believed that he could show more of his class and authority alongside a more successful defensive teammate.

Solskjaer can also seek greater coverage of his full-back positions, perhaps someone who can play left or right, but the appearance of Brandon Williams, who can do exactly that, has been a big boost this season.

Hoping that United will continue its search for Birmingham's 16-year-old Jude Bellingham in the summer, the club tried to attract the teenager to Old Trafford in January, but he always felt that a movement in the winter window would be difficult to complete.

Manchester United is expected to return with Jude Bellingham this summer

Both Bellingham and United could be better served by their continued exposure to first team football at St Andrew's, but after months of exploration and dialogue with Birmingham City, the player's name will be on the Solskjaer shopping list for The next window.

The problem for United is that Bellingham's name will also be on the list of many of his rivals, both at home and abroad.