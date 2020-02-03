Manchester United no longer attracts the best strikers in the world, says Eidur Gudjohnsen | Soccer news

















1:32



After the arrival of Odion Ighalo at Manchester United, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink assess the club's difficulties in the transfer window.

The move from Odion Ighalo Deadline Day to Manchester United is proof that the club can no longer attract the best strikers in the world, according to Eidur Gudjohnsen.

A largely incident-free transfer window in January ended United in a desperate search for a striker to bolster his attack options in the absence of England's international injured Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo has switched to China for a dream transfer to United borrowed

The former Watford striker, Ighalo, finally emerged as the response of United on loan until the end of the season, as he was previously unsuccessful in hiring Erling Braut Haaland, who opted for Borusssia Dortmund and Joshua King of Bournemouth.

Former Chelsea striker Gudjohnsen believes that United will always have a hard time recruiting a high caliber striker during the January window.

When asked how far United had fallen, Gudjohnsen said: "It's also about the time of the season of this transfer (Ighalo). I don't think any of the best strikers are available."

He added: "I don't think any of the best strikers are eager to join United."

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says that Ighalo, who has played in China since January 2017, is unlikely to have been a third-choice target for United.

Ighalo has nothing to lose at United and could become the next Eric Cantona, according to Mark Bosnich

"He must be the luckiest man! Go to China, be away from Europe and no one has seen him for two and a half years since he was in Watford and then get a loan at United," he said.

"Wow. That doesn't happen!

"It says how far United is from Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea. They have a great job ahead."

"They needed someone. I think he was not his number one and I would be surprised that he was also his number two or three."

"He's getting a chance and he'll definitely get minutes and we'll see if he can do it."

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

Hasselbaink also says that United's struggles in the transfer market are even more difficult to understand after they sold Romelu Lukaku last summer and lent Alexis Sánchez to Inter Milan.

He added: "They knew they needed a new striker for a long time. I don't know how much money they have, but it's Manchester United."

Raúl Jiménez has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season

"Why, if you need goals right away, you're not throwing money at (Danny) Ings, for example? He's flying right now."

"O (Raúl) Jiménez in Wolves – throw money at that. You were in the (Erling Braut) Haaland market. He chose Dortmund!