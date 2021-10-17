Man Seen Chasing Woman Into Her Apartment In Viral Video Arrested For The 38th Time

By now, you’ve likely seen the ongoing social media talks concerning women’s safety. From Gabby Petito to Miya Marcano‘s case, national headlines have been particularly frightening the last few weeks. Amid those tragic incidents, a viral video from last month showed an unidentified woman escaping an attempted assault. Authorities said the man in the video has been arrested in a recent statement.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig provided an update via Twitter on Friday evening. According to Chief James, police identified and arrested Orisha Luckey on October 7th — nearly two weeks after the attempted criminal act.

At about 2 a.m. local time on September 23, Orisha followed a woman into a multi-unit apartment building in the Bronx. Video of the moment shows the 50-year-old barely slipping into her apartment. Orisha reaches the door just as it slams shut. He turns the knob in an attempt to open the door, but it appears to be locked. He also places his finger on what seems to be a doorbell, stands by for a moment and eventually flees the scene.

Turns out, this isn’t Orisha’s first time in a criminal situation. Police say he’s been arrested 37 prior times. However, they didn’t state the crimes behind the other arrests. The 41-year-old man was charged with burglary for the recorded incident.

The woman was not hurt, only shaken up by the encounter, according to ABC7 New York. She decided to remain unidentified while speaking to the media outlet.

“There were two guys outside, and they were looking suspicious,” she said. “He followed me inside the building, and he said ‘Miss, miss’ twice.”

Chief James thanked the public for their help in the Twitter announcement.

“Great job getting a dangerous recidivist off the street before he could strike again,” Chief James tweeted.

This is a developing story.

