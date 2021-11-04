Man Claims He’s Now Suspended Without Pay For Recording Viral Video Showing Rat Infestation At D.C.-Area Popeye’s

Chile, while you’re out here asking for a number 3 spicy and a jalapeño from Popeye‘s, it looks like rodents are doing the same.

Ricardo Land recorded a TikTok video showing multiple rats crawling around a DC Popeye’s and it has since gone viral. Because of his actions, he now says he has been suspended without pay.

Creating a GoFundMe, he explains he’s a father of five and needs to take care of his family. Ricardo wrote,” I have been suspended from my job due to exposure of the Popeyes franchise due to a swarm of rats in the place[.]” Land continued to say, “i have a family of 5 and due to this incident my family will be hurt by my employer[.[“ Initially requesting $10,000, he has now raised nearly $20,000.

Since the viral video, the Popeye’s has been shut down, according to an email.

Popeye’s has also released a statement and said, “Food safety and cleanliness is a top priority at Popeyes,” the company said in a statement. “This restaurant has been temporarily closed, and the Franchisee who owns and operates this location is taking the appropriate steps to address the issue.”

It’s also reported that the restaurant received 17 violations in October, “including rat droppings outside near the grease bin, openings in the kitchen ceiling and water pooled in the walk-in fridge, dishwashing area and manager’s office,” Black Enterprise reports.

