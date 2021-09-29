Maluma Talks Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

By
Bradly Lamb
-
“People just started talking about it.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Live Nation, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The two met back in 2019 during the Dior Men’s Fall Runway Show, but the rumor mill really started churning after they were pictured together on a night out in Miami back in April — two months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West.


NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Sun said that the two were “canoodling” but a lot of the chatter around the potential relationship seemed to be fan speculation/wishing.

In a new L’OFFICIEL Hommes cover story, the Colombian musician was asked where the rumors came from — to which he replied, “I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney.”


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

“People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“But no, we are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other,” he added.


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim herself has echoed this — she previously denied that they were dating and said, “I’ve known him, I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice.”


Amy Sussman / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So, does this mean Maluma is single? Asking for a friend.

