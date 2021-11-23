Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead Inside Her Home In Brooklyn

Roommates, according to various media outlets, the daughter of Malcolm X was reportedly found dead in her home. Malikah Shabazz , 56, was found inside of her Midwood home in Brooklyn by her daughter, local authorities said.

Local New York authorities confirmed the sad news that Malikah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, was dead at the scene when they arrived a little after 4PM. New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea stated that Shabazz’s death did not appear to be suspicious and there were no signs of foul play—he also revealed that she had been battling an illness for a significant period of time.

“At this point in time, working with other authorities, the medical examiner, and speaking to the family, she had been ill for a period of time. And at this point, nothing appears suspicious,” he said. When asked by reporters if police were currently looking for a suspect, he replied “absolutely not.”

Some of Malcolm X’s other family members told medical staff at the scene that Shabazz had possibly experienced a bout of food poisoning earlier in the day.

The news of Malikah Shabazz’s death comes a less than a week after the two men previously convicted of killing her father were officially exonerated on murder charges.

As we previously reported, back in 1966, Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam were both convicted in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X despite endless doubts that they actually had anything to do with his murder—and now 55 years later they are free.

A 22-month investigation, led by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and attorneys for the Aziz and Islam, discovered that prosecutors, the FBI and the NYPD all withheld key evidence in the case that would likely have led to the men being found not guilty had it been originally used in court.

