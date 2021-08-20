Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah began a meeting with other senior royals on Friday to decide on the next prime minister, following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin this week. Muhyiddin stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 after losing his parliamentary majority, ending a troubled 17 months in office, plagued by infighting within his ruling alliance while battling rising COVID-19 infections and a weakened economy.

Article content His former deputy, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has secured majority support with the help of the same alliance to succeed Muhyiddin, a lawmaker from his party has said. An announcement on the appointment is likely after Friday’s meeting of the sultans, which began at about 2.30 p.m. (0630 GMT). The king, who has ruled out elections because of the pandemic, has the constitutional power to appoint a prime minister he believes likely to command a majority. If confirmed, Ismail Sabri’s appointment will reclaim the position for his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), three years after an election loss over accusations of graft in a multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state fund. This week, the king urged leaders of the different political parties to work together to tackle Malaysia’s economic and health woes.