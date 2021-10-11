Malaysia’s ringgit, Singapore dollar gains as travel curbs ease

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Oct 10, 2021  •  13 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Malaysia’s ringgit scaled a near

one-month peak on Monday and equities advanced more than half a

percent after the government lifted interstate and international

travel restrictions, while most other Asian currencies edged

higher.

Singapore dollar firmed 0.2% to hit its highest in

two weeks, while equities touched a near two-month peak

after the government opened its borders to more countries for

quarantine-free travel.

Meanwhile, investors will be eyeing Singapore’s advanced

third-quarter economic growth data expected later in the week,

with analysts at OCBC Bank expecting a moderation from

second-quarter’s 14.7% year-on-year growth.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is likely to keep its

monetary policy settings unchanged at this juncture, but may

signal a need for recalibration in 2022, the OCBC analysts said

in a note.

Meanwhile, a soft U.S. payrolls figure last week did little

to alter market expectations of tapering of bond purchases by

the U.S. Federal Reserve, pressuring risk-sensitive Asian

markets as the U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields jumped.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six major currencies, edged higher to 94.139, while the 10-year

benchmark yields hit multi-month highs on

expectations of the Fed’s tapering plans.

Investors now await U.S. September inflation data on

Wednesday, which, according to analysts at Mizuho bank, “will be

a key trigger for bond markets to adjust positions just ahead of

Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes.”

In Malaysia, the ringgit added 0.2% to scale 4.167

per U.S. dollar, its highest since Sept. 17, while equities

advanced as much as 0.7% and were on course to gain for

a fifth consecutive session.

Malaysia lifted interstate and international travel

restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

starting Monday, as the country achieved its target of

inoculating 90% of its adult population.

The Thai baht firmed by about 0.3% while stocks

were up 0.4% to scale their highest in more than four

weeks. The Indonesian rupiah also edged higher.

Among the regional equity markets, Philippine stocks

surged 2.7% for their biggest intraday jump since mid-August,

rallying after two consecutive sessions of declines, while the

peso slipped 0.3%.

Markets in South Korea, and Taiwan

were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edges higher to

6.359%

** China orders miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal

production – nL1N2R40KN

** India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector –

nL4N2R6076

** Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for ‘no

teeth’ – nL1N2R41MK

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0339 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.42 -8.3 <.n2>

China 1 EC>

India +0.00 -2.5 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.07 -1.2 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.24 -3.5 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.24 -5.2 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 7 11>

Singapo +0.10 -2.4 <.st re i>

Taiwan -0.34 +1.5 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.18 -11. <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR