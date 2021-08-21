Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic. The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a party tainted by graft accusations, after he secured a parliamentary majority from the same alliance that collapsed this week and replaced Muhyiddin Yassin https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16.

Article content Ismail Sabri, formerly Muhyiddin’s deputy, was sworn in at the national palace after being picked by https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-king-expected-name-new-pm-after-rulers-meet-2021-08-20 King Al-Sultan Abdullah, the constitutional monarch. He took the oath of office in front of the monarch and other coalition leaders, including former prime minister Najib Razak. King Al-Sultan Abdullah has previously said the new prime minister would have to face a confidence vote in parliament to prove his majority. Ismail Sabri starts his job at a time when Malaysia’s infections and deaths relative to population rank as southeast Asia’s highest. An online petition started this week drew 350,000 signatories opposing Ismail Sabri’s appointment, citing his handling of the pandemic.