Malaysia’s Kimanis oil exports to fall on issue at Shell field – sources

SINGAPORE — Exports of Malaysia’s flagship crude oil Kimanis will fall in October and November following a production issue at an offshore oilfield operated by Royal Dutch Shell, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Petroleum Brunei, one of the stakeholders, canceled a tender to sell a Kimanis crude cargo that was supposed to load in early November because of the production issue, one of the sources said.

The companies and Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas could not be immediately reached for comment.

