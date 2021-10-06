Malaysia’s AirAsia Group to only allow fully vaccinated passengers

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — AirAsia Group Bhd’s Malaysian unit will only allow fully vaccinated adult passengers on its flights as it prepares to resume domestic and eventually international flight services, it said on Wednesday.

“AirAsia Malaysia has made it mandatory for only completely vaccinated adult guests to be allowed to board its flights, effective immediately,” it said in a statement, adding that those under 18 who have yet to be fully vaccinated will need to be accompanied by innoculated family.

The budget airline’s COVID-19 mitigation plan is among the strictest in the industry.

Australia’s Qantas last month said it will require international flight passengers to be fully vaccinated while earlier this week Air New Zealand also announced the same requirement for passengers on international flights.

AirAsia, whose employees have been fully vaccinated since August, also requires passengers to check-in via its app to significantly reduce physical interaction in the airport clearance and boarding process, it said. (Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens)