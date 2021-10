Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd has reaffirmed its commitment for fleet migration to Airbus A321neo with the conversion of the remaining A320 orders, it said on Wednesday.

With the conversion, the airline now has a total order of 362 A321neo aircraft with deliveries up until 2035, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)