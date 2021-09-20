Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0209 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.910 109.96 +0.05

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3488 -0.16

Baht 33.350 33.23 -0.36

Peso 50.140 50.04 -0.20

Rupiah 14265.000 14225 -0.28

Rupee 73.475 73.475 0.00

Ringgit 4.187 4.17 -0.41

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.910 103.24 -6.07

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.23

Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16

Peso 50.140 48.01 -4.25

Rupiah 14265.000 14040 -1.58

Rupee 73.475 73.07 -0.56

Ringgit 4.187 4.0200 -3.99

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)